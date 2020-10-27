Advertisement

Rockbridge Co. awarded $770,000 in broadband funding

(AP Images)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County will be able to expand its broadband thanks to CARES Act funds.

Governor Ralph Northam announced earlier in the month that $30 million in CARES Act funding would be allocated to improving broadband access in rural communities.

$30M in CARES Act funding will go toward VA broadband projects

Rockbridge County, the Rockbridge Area Network Authority and BARC Connects worked to identify projects that could be completed within the time constraints set forward. $1,140,649 in funding was applied for, including $770,000 for BARC Connects projects and $178,139 for RANA projects.

The county was notified on October 24 that the full amount had been awarded for the BARC Connects portion of the project. The county said the RANA portion is still under review by the Governor’s Officer.

“We are very appreciative that RANA, BARC and County staff were able to pull this competitive grant application together so quickly, as the schedule for implementation is very tight. Both BARC and RANA are outstanding partners in our efforts to expand broadband in the County. We are hopeful that the RANA portion of the grant will be awarded as well,” said Rockbridge County Board of Supervisor’s Chairman Dan Lyons.

BARC Connects will match 20% of the grant, bringing the total funding up to $962,500. Rockbridge County says the money will be used to expand last-mile fiber connections in multiple areas of the county.

RANA and BARC said the projects they submitted may not have been possible to complete so soon without the additional grant money.

“We had to move quickly,” said BARC CEO Mike Keyser. “Given the constraints of time and short material supply in the industry, we applied for projects we knew that we could complete under the grant guidelines.”

“RANA’s mission is to expand broadband capacity throughout the Rockbridge area. Thus, we are very happy that at least part of our joint application was approved in the first round. We remain hopeful that RANA’s portion of the project will ultimately be funded,” said RANA Executive Director Valeri Jacoutot.

The application requirements stated funds must be expended with service in place by December 25, 2020.

