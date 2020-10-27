Advertisement

‘The Freedom Flapper’: Illinois boy, 12, competes for top mullet in US

By WREX Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WREX) - Business in the front, party in the back – a 12-year-old boy from Illinois is hoping his mullet lands him a championship win in the coming days.

Noah Smith, 12, spends most of his time kicking up dust on his dirt bike, but it was his decision to start growing a mullet in the sixth grade that landed him in the spotlight.

Noah’s mother, Janie Smith, entered her son in the USA Mullet Championships after seeing a post about the inaugural kids' division on Facebook. Close to 100 entries nationwide were narrowed down to 10 finalists, all rocking their own style of the retro hairdo.

Noah Smith, 12, is among the 10 finalists in the inaugural USA Kids' Mullet Championships after he decided to start growing a mullet in the sixth grade.
Noah Smith, 12, is among the 10 finalists in the inaugural USA Kids' Mullet Championships after he decided to start growing a mullet in the sixth grade.(Source: WREX via CNN)

Noah’s mullet is known as “The Freedom Flapper.”

“He is all about the USA, America. He loves flags. He’s a big supporter of the military, and then, just the fact that the mullet’s flapping behind him really solidifies that name that they gave him,” Noah’s mother said.

The 12-year-old was skeptical about the competition at first, but now that he’s a finalist, he’s excited at the chance of being the best in the country and winning the $500 prize that comes along with it.

“His class has been voting. The school’s behind him. All of our friends and family are behind him, and it’s been really neat to just spotlight Noah,” his mother said.

Voting ended Sunday for the USA Kids' Mullet Championships. The winner is expected to be announced later this week.

Copyright 2020 WREX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Illinois boy makes top 10 in contest for best kid's mullet in the country

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Close to 100 entries nationwide were narrowed down to 10 finalists, all rocking their own style of the retro hairdo.

Weather News

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in resort zone of Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By GABRIEL ALCOCER
Hurricane Zeta has come ashore on the Caribbean coast of the eastern Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, while whipping the resorts around Tulum with rain and wind.

National

Father of 2 slain Kansas boys accused of daughters’ abductions in midst of divorce

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The homicide-abduction investigation began after the bodies of two boys, ages 12 and 14, were found in their father's home.

National Politics

Barrett confirmed by Senate for Supreme Court, takes oath

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Amy Coney Barrett is headed to the Supreme Court. The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee by a 52-48 vote, with Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition a week before Election Day.

Latest News

National

Utility says its equipment may have sparked California blaze

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuations for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes.

News

Franklin County School Leaders Consider Learning Back In The Classroom

Updated: 3 hours ago
Franklin County School Leaders Consider Learning Back In The Classroom

News

VA Passenger Rail Authority Meets

Updated: 3 hours ago
VA Passenger Rail Authority Meets

News

New Jobs For Pittsylvania County

Updated: 3 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

National Politics

Trump eyes hosting election night party at his DC hotel

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since 2017, the president and Republican National Committee have held several fundraisers at the president’s Washington hotel in the historic Old Post Office building, which the president’s company leases from the federal government.

News

New furniture company brings around 200 jobs to Axton

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Ison Furniture Manufacturing is investing millions in a new facility in Axton.