Advertisement

Two in custody, two more sought after attempted armed robbery in Lynchburg

(MGN Image)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two men are in custody and two others are being sought after an attempted armed robbery in Lynchburg Monday.

Lynchburg Police officers responded to the 5300 block of Fort Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. after they say four men displayed a firearm and tried to rob a person before running away.

Two suspects were located and taken into custody. LPD is still searching for two others, described only as unknown men.

Anyone with information or with video in the area is asked to contact Det. Stevenson at 434-455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Franklin County Schools considers a five-day-a-week schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
The board considered, but didn't vote on, the plan Monday evening.

News

Franklin County School Leaders Consider Learning Back In The Classroom

Updated: 6 hours ago
Franklin County School Leaders Consider Learning Back In The Classroom

News

VA Passenger Rail Authority Meets

Updated: 6 hours ago
VA Passenger Rail Authority Meets

News

New Jobs For Pittsylvania County

Updated: 6 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

Latest News

News

New furniture company brings around 200 jobs to Axton

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Ison Furniture Manufacturing is investing millions in a new facility in Axton.

State

Virginia Dems weigh-in on Barrett’s confirmation to Supreme Court

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
A handful of Democrats were quick to weigh-in on Monday’s historic 52-48 Senate vote.

News

Virginia Medical Reserve Corps volunteers to assist election officials

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
COVID-19 has complicated the November elections, but here in Virginia, more than 1000 people have stepped forward to help keep voters and election workers safe.

News

Roanoke Stocked Market

Updated: 10 hours ago
Roanoke Stocked Market

News

Kids Tech University

Updated: 10 hours ago
Kids Tech University

News

United Way Grant

Updated: 10 hours ago
United Way Grant