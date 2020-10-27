Two in custody, two more sought after attempted armed robbery in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two men are in custody and two others are being sought after an attempted armed robbery in Lynchburg Monday.

Lynchburg Police officers responded to the 5300 block of Fort Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. after they say four men displayed a firearm and tried to rob a person before running away.

Two suspects were located and taken into custody. LPD is still searching for two others, described only as unknown men.

Anyone with information or with video in the area is asked to contact Det. Stevenson at 434-455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.