Uber, Lyft offering discounted rides to the polls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 60 million Americans have cast their ballot during the early voting period and millions more are expected to head to the polls leading up to election day on Nov. 3.

According to a study at Harvard University, 14 percent of eligible voters noted transportation as a barrier to voting.

To promote increased access to voting, rideshare apps like Lyft and Uber are offering special promotions to riders heading to the polls.

Uber is offering an in-app poll-finding feature and 50 percent off roundtrip rides to and from the polls (up to $7 each trip), or up to $14 for the two trips. The discounts will be automatically applied when you request your ride by using the polling finder.

Uber Eats partnered with Pizza to the Polls to deploy a fleet of over 250 food trucks across 25 cities to deliver free food to voters waiting in line to vote.

Lyft announced it will provide voters with free and discounted rides to the polls. The app said it will offer 50 percent off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox using the code 2020VOTE.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.