VDH website to be down for routine maintenance on Oct. 31
Coronavirus details can be accessed through the link in the article
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health’s website will be offline on Oct. 31 for routine maintenance.
The maintenance will take place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
While work is being done, the website and COVID-19 dashboard will be unavailable.
For anyone needing information on coronavirus during the maintenance time, click here.
