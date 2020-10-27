Advertisement

VDH website to be down for routine maintenance on Oct. 31

Coronavirus details can be accessed through the link in the article
(WLUC)
By WWBT Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health’s website will be offline on Oct. 31 for routine maintenance.

The maintenance will take place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

While work is being done, the website and COVID-19 dashboard will be unavailable.

For anyone needing information on coronavirus during the maintenance time, click here.

