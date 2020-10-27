Advertisement

Virginia Democrats sue Richmond Voter’s Registrar over absentee ballot issue

The complaint says the General Registrar denied the plaintiff had any responsive records and produced limited information, which she characterized as ‘inaccurate’.
By Adrianna Hargrove and Henry Graff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Democrats announced they have filed a lawsuit on the Richmond Voter’s Registrar over absentee ballot issues. The General Election on Nov. 3 is just one week away

According to Susan Swecker, who is the plaintiff and the chairwoman for the Democratic Party of Virginia (DPVA), the General Registrar violated the Virginia Freedom of Information Act by ‘failing to fully respond to a straightforward public record request after the chairwoman of the DPVA requested records from the General Registrar related to absentee voters whose return materials contained errors and omissions.'

Court documents say these records were requested so that the DPVA could notify and assist registered Virginia voters in Richmond, including the DPVA’s members and constituents, with fixing any material errors and omissions in their ballots before the election so that their ballots are counted.

Seventeen days after the request was made by the plaintiff, the complaint says the General Registrar denied the plaintiff had any responsive records and produced limited information, which she characterized as ‘inaccurate’.

The plaintiff claims the registrar ‘has not yet provided a complete production of the requested documents and has done so without any justifiable reason’.

“The Democratic Party of Virginia is dedicated to making sure that every vote counts in this critical election. Part of that effort is a rigorous voter protection program to resolve issues with absentee ballots, and registrars across the Commonwealth have been very helpful in sharing information with us to aid in that process. The Richmond Registrar is a lone exception, and has been inexplicably stonewalling our efforts to resolve issues with voters' absentee ballots. This kind of obstructionism is wrong, and requires us to take immediate legal action to resolve this issue and ensure everyone’s vote will count. Every vote matters, and doing everything we can to ensure they are counted is the right thing to do,” said Swecker.

According to the General Registrar, the records do not exist and Virginia law ‘requires election officials to maintain a system for voters to track their absentee ballots’ status. WWBT did reach out to Showalter for comment and have not received one yet.

The lawsuit says the plaintiff seeks a temporary injunction and ‘writ of mandamus’ to prevent irreparable harm to himself, and the DPVA and the Richmond voters who tried to vote absentee for the upcoming election.

A court hearing in Richmond Circuit Court has not been set.

