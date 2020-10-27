VMI Superintendent’s resignation brings reactions

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In the aftermath of a Washington Post article alleging racism at the Virginia Military Institute, the school’s superintendent resigned Monday.

In his letter, Gen. J.H. Binford Peay said he was told he had lost the confidence of the governor.

Former Governor Douglas Wilder is wondering how those events played out Monday.

“When did he lose the confidence of the governor?" Wilder asked. "When was that shown, when the governor decided to appoint a committee to investigate?”

The first elected African American governor, Wilder questioned why Governor Northam didn’t fire Gen. Peay, and threaten the same to the board, immediately.

“So for him to talk about another investigation at VMI," Wilder said, "When he went there and he knows what they did and what they do, and when you hear the accounts of the students who are there now that’s been unrebutted.”

Delegate Kirk Cox (R-66thDist.) is also critical of the governor, but for acting too quickly.

“How premature is it that you launch an investigation, and then you basically somewhat fire the person before he is even given the chance to explain what he did do," Cox said. "Let’s make all of that public and then make a judgment. It’s just way premature.”

In response to the governor’s investigation, the VMI Board of Visitors – echoing Gen. Peay – said “systemic racism does not exist here and a fair and independent review will find that to be true.”

“If I’m a college president right, if we can politicize this, where am I in five or ten years?" Cox said. "If that’s going to be the standard, which just should not happen.”

“It doesn’t take that much time," said Wilder. "When a thing is right, the time is right. Do it now.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.