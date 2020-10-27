Advertisement

Watch: National Zoo’s baby giant panda yawns, stretches, wins hearts at 9-weeks-old

‘It’s very cute to watch!’
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The National Zoo’s baby giant panda scores high on the charisma charts in its latest video.

The 9-week-old is adorable as it clumsily crawls around the den he shares with his mother, Mei Xiang.

“If you’ve caught a glimpse of our cub on the Giant Panda Cam lately, you may have noticed that he likes to sleep on his back,” the zoo said. “It’s very cute to watch!”

The cub is getting big enough that mom is taking him on “field trips” around their enclosure at the zoo.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

2100 pounds of medication collected during Rx Take Back Day

Updated: moments ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Unused medications can also be taken to a permenant drop box location any day.

State

Richmond judge makes ruling in Robert E. Lee statue case

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WWBT Newsroom
A Richmond judge has dissolved the temporary injunction that was blocking the Robert E. Lee statue from being removed along Monument Avenue.

State

Virginia Democrats sue Richmond Voter’s Registrar over absentee ballot issue

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove and Henry Graff
The complaint says the General Registrar denied the plaintiff had any responsive records and produced limited information, which she characterized as ‘inaccurate’.

Crime

Lynchburg police look for information on theft at Aztec Rental

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Police say the theft took place October 20, 2020.

Latest News

Crime

NXIVM head Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors are seeking life in prison for Keith Raniere while defense lawyers say he should face 15 years behind bars for his conviction on several charges, including sex trafficking.

National Politics

Biden vows unity can ‘save this country’; Trump targets Midwest

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and AAMER MADHANI
The aggressive schedule is a sign of confidence by the Biden team, which is trying to stretch the electoral map and open up more paths to 270 electoral college votes. Trump is countering by focusing on the Democrats' “blue wall” states.

National Politics

Social media CEOs to face grilling from Republican senators

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Commerce Committee has summoned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai to testify for a hearing Wednesday.

National

Baby panda at National Zoo stretches and yawns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The National Zoo's 9-week-old giant panda likes to sleep on his side and back.

National

Extreme weather forces evacuations across the country

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Extreme weather is forcing evacuations across the country.

Education

Clifton Middle School to remain closed through Nov. 9 after positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The building will be predominantly vacant during this time, according to Alleghany County Public Schools. The A/B blended model of instruction will resume when students are welcomed back.