Youth sports canceled for this winter in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County Parks and Recreation has canceled its2020-2021 basketball and cheerleading seasons.

The reason, according to the county, is “to protect our youth and prevent the spread of COVID-19.” Under normal circumstances, more than 750 youths would participate in the two sporting seasons, which run from December to March.

“Cancelling this year’s season was a tough decision to make, but we believe it was the right one,” said Interim Director of Parks and Recreation Justin Price. “There simply is no way to keep all the athletes, families, and fans safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in an indoor environment.”

During normal years, the games and practices would take place at the Pittsylvania County Community Center and in Pittsylvania County Public Schools' gymnasiums. Due to social distancing requirements, many of those gymnasiums are being used for storage space or classrooms, according to the county.

Baseball and football seasons had already been canceled.

“While we regret having to cancel these sports and every 2020 sports season to protect our youth, we look forward to safely bringing back our sports later in 2021,” Price said.

