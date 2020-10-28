Bedford woman charged with second-degree murder

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford woman is in custody following a murder early Wednesday.

The Bedford Police Department said officers responded to 977 Salem Turnpike just after 1 a.m. for a report of a man with a self-inflicted knife wound.

Officers found 41-year-old George Lamont Turner, of Bedford, outside the home and bleeding from his chest.

Turner was taken to Bedford Memorial Hospital where he died from his injury.

During the investigation, the Bedford Police Department said it was determined the injury was caused by a woman in the home. 37-year-old Laurie Lynn Coleman was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder.

