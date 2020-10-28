Capital Wing Warbird Showcase making a stop in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Warbird Showcase is making a stop in Roanoke this November to honor veterans.

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force announced it has added a Salute to Veterans in Roanoke to its tour as its final stop of 2020.

The event will be held at Signature Flight Support at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Saturday, November 14. The event is free and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Visitors from southwestern Virginia will see our WWII aircraft take to the skies all day long. We’ll be providing rides in our Stinson L-5 Sentinel forward air controller aircraft and General Motors TBM Avenger, the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII, the same type of aircraft flown off an aircraft carrier by president George H.W. Bush,” said Pete Ballard, assistant adjutant of the Capital Wing. “In addition, we’ll have our mobile PX trailer on-site where the public can purchase authentic WWII dog tags made on a 1942 machine, airplane models, tee shirts, polos, ball caps, keychains and other items with an aviation theme,” he said.

Warbird rides will be available throughout the day, starting at $89.

“Warbird Rides are really an opportunity for people to experience what those young men did during WWII,” said Ballard. “You get to sit in those seats of our nation’s heroes and think about the sights and the sounds and the smells and really take it in.”

Advanced tickets can be bought from the Capital Wing website or by emailing CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com.

Any tickets still available will be sold on site the day of the event. Veterans will be offered a 10% discount.

The Warbird Showcase event will be held in accordance with coronavirus guidelines put forth by the CDC, State of Virginia and local health departments.

