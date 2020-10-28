Advertisement

Capital Wing Warbird Showcase making a stop in Roanoke

A General Motors TBM Avenger.
A General Motors TBM Avenger.(John Lackey | Capital Wing)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Warbird Showcase is making a stop in Roanoke this November to honor veterans.

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force announced it has added a Salute to Veterans in Roanoke to its tour as its final stop of 2020.

The event will be held at Signature Flight Support at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Saturday, November 14. The event is free and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Visitors from southwestern Virginia will see our WWII aircraft take to the skies all day long. We’ll be providing rides in our Stinson L-5 Sentinel forward air controller aircraft and General Motors TBM Avenger, the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII, the same type of aircraft flown off an aircraft carrier by president George H.W. Bush,” said Pete Ballard, assistant adjutant of the Capital Wing. “In addition, we’ll have our mobile PX trailer on-site where the public can purchase authentic WWII dog tags made on a 1942 machine, airplane models, tee shirts, polos, ball caps, keychains and other items with an aviation theme,” he said.

Warbird rides will be available throughout the day, starting at $89.

“Warbird Rides are really an opportunity for people to experience what those young men did during WWII,” said Ballard. “You get to sit in those seats of our nation’s heroes and think about the sights and the sounds and the smells and really take it in.”

Advanced tickets can be bought from the Capital Wing website or by emailing CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com.

Any tickets still available will be sold on site the day of the event. Veterans will be offered a 10% discount.

The Warbird Showcase event will be held in accordance with coronavirus guidelines put forth by the CDC, State of Virginia and local health departments.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather News

WATCH LIVE coverage from New Orleans of Hurricane Zeta

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The coverage is from our sister station in New Orleans.

Crime

Remains found in burned SUV confirmed to be those of missing Bedford Co. man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The victim was 45-year-old Carlos L. Rose of Lynchburg, who was reported missing from the Boonsboro area October 21.

Forecast

Wednesday Midday Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Politics

Governor Northam signs police reform legislation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The governor says the laws will “significantly advance police and criminal justice reform” in Virginia.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Centra sees increase in COVID patients during October

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
As of Wednesday, Centra has 20 patients in its pulmonary unit and 11 in ICU.

Crime

Bedford woman charged with second-degree murder

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
A man was found bleeding from a knife wound to his chest. He later died at a hospital.

Consumer

Homestead Creamery temporarily suspends product distribution

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The company says it is “investigating an issue” and will not deliver milk, lemonade, ice cream or other products for the time-being out of an abundance of caution.

Coronavirus

Northam: SW Virginia sees higher positive percent of COVID tests than other parts of state

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
2,563,313 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 5.1 percent positive rate over the last week, higher than the 5.0 percentage reported Monday and Tuesday.

Your Vote Virginia

Latest Wason Center poll shows Biden, Warner leading among likely VA voters

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Less than a week before the 2020 presidential election, the survey of likely voters shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden leading in Virginia by 12 points - 53% to President Trump’s 41%.

News

Setting Election Precedent

Updated: 6 hours ago
WDBJ7's Katey Roshetko reports.