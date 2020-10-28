Centra sees increase in COVID patients during October

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Centra Health in Lynchburg says it has seen a significant increase in COVID patients since the beginning of October.

As of Wednesday, Centra has 20 patients in its pulmonary unit and 11 in ICU.

Vice President of Medical Affairs and COVID Incident Commander Dr. Chris Lewis said the facility has a 25-bed capacity for patients on pulmonary and 15 for those in critical care units, with the ability to convert additional areas to COVID space if needed.

Dr. Lewis said he does not believe this will be necessary unless the current trend changes.

In order to prepare for a future influx of cases, eight additional beds in the pulmonary unit have been converted to critical care-ready beds. Ten more rooms are under construction to handle floor or ICU-level COVID patients and should be finished in early November.

Although numbers have increased throughout October, Centra said they appear to have stabilized over the past week.

