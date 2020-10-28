Advertisement

VA COVID-19 percent positive rate increases, governor to speak at 1 p.m.

(WDBJ)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 176,754 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, October 28, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 175,409 reported Tuesday, a 1,345-case increase, which is a larger increase than the 1,134 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

2,563,313 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 5.1 percent positive rate over the last week, higher than the 5.0 percentage reported Monday and Tuesday.

12,446 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,616 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,600 reported Tuesday.

1,068 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 1,081 people reported Tuesday. 19,786 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Governor Ralph Northam and the Virginia Emergency Support Team will hold a briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday to provide updates on the state’s response to COVID-19. You can watch it on WDBJ7, wdbj7.com or the WDBJ7 Facebook page.

