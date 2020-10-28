Delays along I-81S in Rockbridge Co. after crash, vehicle fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers can expect multiple delays Tuesday night following both a crash and separate vehicle fire along I-81S in Rockbridge County.

The vehicle fire is located .8 mile south of Exit 180A and has lead to a delay of one mile. All southbound shoulders and lanes are closed.

The tractor-trailer crash is located 1.6 miles north of Exit 200. The southbound right shoulder is currently closed.

