Advertisement

Delays along I-81S in Rockbridge Co. after crash, vehicle fire

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates
(KOSA)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers can expect multiple delays Tuesday night following both a crash and separate vehicle fire along I-81S in Rockbridge County.

The vehicle fire is located .8 mile south of Exit 180A and has lead to a delay of one mile. All southbound shoulders and lanes are closed.

The tractor-trailer crash is located 1.6 miles north of Exit 200. The southbound right shoulder is currently closed.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Villages At Lincoln Walk Tour

Updated: 1 hour ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

Sharp differences in Roanoke Mayor’s race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The Roanoke Mayor’s Race has two names on the ballot, two men with experience in the office and two candidates with sharp differences on the direction of the city.

News

VMI Superintendent's Resignation Brings Reactions

Updated: 3 hours ago
VMI Superintendent's resignation brings reactions

News

Roanoke County Police Department K9 retires

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
K9 Body spent seven years with the department.

Latest News

News

Online auction to benefit Tudor House

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Three Roanoke businesses are remembering Louis Tudor and raising money for the non-profit his family started after his death earlier this year. Three vintage signs from the Texas Tavern are now up for auction on eBay.

News

Weekly “Walk and Talk” events help build community relationships in Roanoke neighborhoods

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The events are a way of getting community members to meet their neighbors and community leaders.

News

Tue October 27 Evening Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

NRV COVID Update

Updated: 4 hours ago
NRV COVID Update

News

Villages at Lincoln Walk

Updated: 4 hours ago
Villages at Lincoln Walk

News

K9 Retires From Roanoke County Police Force

Updated: 5 hours ago
K9 Retires From Roanoke County Police Force