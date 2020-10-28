Advertisement

Democratic council candidates pledge to fight poverty, promote economic opportunity

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The field of candidates running for Roanoke City Council is crowded this year, with eight candidates running for three seats. It’s a diverse group, and this week, we’ll hear from each of them, in the order they appear on the ballot.

The ballot doesn’t identify their party affiliation, but Democratic nominees Robert Jeffrey, Peter Volosin and Trish White-Boyd top the list.

“I definitely believe we can be the jewel of southwest Virginia,” Jeffrey told WDBJ7 in a recent interview.

During a campaign Jeffrey describes as “one for the ages,” he and his wife are recovering from COVID-19.

A businessman who returned to his hometown after 20 years in Seattle, Jeffrey said his concerns about economic opportunity and gun violence pushed him to run in 2018, and again this year.

“That is what I feel I have a vision for our city,” Jeffrey said, “making sure we are one Roanoke, and a vision to make sure everyone is at the table.”

Like Jeffrey, Peter Volosin grew up in Roanoke, and eventually found his way back with a fresh perspective.

“And I said to myself, why am I doing this in Indonesia, why wouldn’t I go back and use my skills in Roanoke,” Volosin explained.

After working for the World Bank abroad, Volosin put his experience as an urban planner to work in western Virginia.

“I want to see the city thrive,” Volosin said. “I want to reduce that poverty rate so that everyone in the city has that opportunity to reach their goals.”

Among the eight candidates, Trish White-Boyd is the only incumbent. She was appointed to council in 2019.

“I didn’t just say, hey, I want to run for city council. I have been a community activist for decades,” White-Boyd said.

After 18 years working in child support enforcement, and more recently as the owner of a home health care agency, White-Boyd said she has learned a lot about the people of Roanoke and their needs.

She says the city can do more to develop village centers in neighborhoods throughout the city.

“I think leadership matters,” she said. “I think experience matters, and I think being in touch with the community, which I have proven that years and years and years.”

Up next, the two Republican candidates for Roanoke City Council, Thursday on WDBJ7.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Governor Northam signs ban on no-knock warrants among police reform legislation

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The governor says the laws will “significantly advance police and criminal justice reform” in Virginia.

Your Vote Virginia

Latest Wason Center poll shows Biden, Warner leading among likely VA voters

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Less than a week before the 2020 presidential election, the survey of likely voters shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden leading in Virginia by 12 points - 53% to President Trump’s 41%.

Your Vote Virginia

Elections commissioner says early in-person voting could become standard every year

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
Of the 2 million ballots cast in Virginia, about 1.3 million have been early in-person voters.

Your Vote Virginia

Sharp differences seen in Roanoke Mayor’s race

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The Roanoke Mayor’s Race has two names on the ballot, two men with experience in the office and two candidates with sharp differences on the direction of the city.

Latest News

Your Vote Virginia

Virginia Democrats sue Richmond Voter’s Registrar over absentee ballot issue

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT
|
By Adrianna Hargrove and Henry Graff
The complaint says the General Registrar denied the plaintiff had any responsive records and produced limited information, which she characterized as ‘inaccurate’.

Politics

Uber, Lyft offering discounted rides to the polls

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:39 AM EDT
|
By Alivia Harris
According to a study at Harvard University, 14 percent of eligible voters noted transportation as a barrier to voting.

Your Vote Virginia

New processing procedure to keep up with influx of absentee ballots in Montgomery County

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:14 AM EDT
|
By Katey Roshetko
The demand for absentee voting has never been so high thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Politics

Virginia Dems weigh in on Barrett’s confirmation to Supreme Court

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
A handful of Democrats were quick to weigh-in on Monday’s historic 52-48 Senate vote.

Your Vote Virginia

Registrars cure ballot envelopes to prevent rejection

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT
|
By Simone McKenny
Registrars have been “curing ballots” which involves checking to make sure there are no mistakes on the ballot envelope that may get a ballot rejected.

Coronavirus

Virginia Medical Reserve Corps volunteers to assist election officials

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
COVID-19 has complicated the November elections, but here in Virginia, more than 1,000 people have stepped forward to help keep voters and election workers safe.