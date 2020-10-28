Despite pandemic, there’s plenty of frightful fun to be had this Halloween

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trolling for candy and haunting our hometowns will be different this Halloween, but there’s still plenty of frightening fun to be had.

“There’s some drive-thru events. For example, the Salem YMCA will be at the Salem Civic Center. They’d normally have fall festival. This year’s a drive-thru trunk or treat event,” says Macaroni Kid Roanoke publisher Beth Bell.

Macaroni Kid Roanoke is hosting the Downtown Candy Crawl.

Of course, there will be some changes this year, due to COVID-19 precautions.

“We’re only the map to people who register. And we’re asking families to start at places on the map, so not everyone is gathering at one spot, one business to trick-or-treat,” says Bell.

For the Halloween purists who have their hearts set on more traditional trick-or-treating, there are ways to keep it spooky, but safe.

“I’ve seen neighborhoods say we’re going to have trick-or treating. We’re going to have our lights on. We’re going to use candy chutes, if you guys have seen that, so that they can deliver the candy to your bag,” says Bell.

Bell says apply COVID-19 protocols while handing out candy.

Prepackaged treats are recommended, and no baked goodies.

“They can wear gloves, so that there’s just one person touching the candy and sticking it in the trick-or-treater’s container. The curbside idea or anything that limits people touching that candy,” says Bell.

And if you are venturing out trick-or-treating with your kids, remember to keep your distance and follow the six-foot guideline.

“According to the CDC, the traditional Halloween masks are not going to protect you from transmitting the virus. They still recommend you wear your cloth masks, if nothing else, under your Halloween mask.”

And there’s always the option of celebrating Halloween at home by curling up with some popcorn and your favorite scary movie.

