Advertisement

Disney expands holiday hours at Florida parks

The parks have yet to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic operating hours
The Walt Disney World parks have yet to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic operating hours.
The Walt Disney World parks have yet to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic operating hours.(Source: Walt Disney World, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is allowing visitors to spend more time at its Orlando theme parks.

Most will be staying open for an extra hour, according to a calendar on the Walt Disney World website.

That includes the Magic Kingdom, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET on Fridays and Saturdays.

The parks have yet to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic operating hours.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Supreme Court justices deny fast, new look at Pennsylvania ballot deadline

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
New Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not take part in the vote “because of the need for a prompt resolution of it and because she has not had time to fully review the parties' filings,” court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said.

Consumer

Homestead Creamery issues recall of glass bottled product

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The company says there is no known health risk associated with the issue so far.

National

NTSB investigating Tenn. crash that killed school bus driver, girl

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities said the oncoming utility vehicle veered off the road and then over-corrected, swerving and skidding sideways just in front of the oncoming bus.

Weather News

Hurricane Zeta hits Louisiana with flooding, power outages

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

National Politics

Biden shuns easy virus answers; Trump vows to ‘vanquish’ it

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
With less than a week until Election Day, Trump is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in most national polls. Biden also has an advantage, though narrower, in the key swing states that could decide the election.

Latest News

Crime

Suspect arrested in Giles County shooting

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Investigators say the suspect is about 5′5″ and 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

News

Roanoke Shooting Investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago

National Politics

Former DHS official says he wrote ‘Anonymous’ Trump critique

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff, has announced that he is “Anonymous,” the senior White House administration official who claimed to be part of a “resistance” working “from within” to thwart President Donald Trump’s “worst inclinations.”

Safety

Botetourt County Fire & EMS to hire career staff for Blue Ridge Rescue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
For the first time in its nearly 40 year history, the Blue Ridge Fire and Rescue Station will have career staff members running calls.

News

Lexington Registrar Update

Updated: 1 hours ago