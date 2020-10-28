Advertisement

Elections commissioner says early in-person voting could become standard every year

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The popularity of early voting across the country is evident in the numbers.

“America has already surpassed the number of early votes that we had in 2016," Christopher Piper, commissioner of the Department of Elections, said.

Virginia is no exception.

“Before election day in 2016 was 566,000 people. So far, we’re at 2 million," he said

Of the 2 million ballots cast, about 1.3 million were early in-person voters.

“So far, so good. Knock on wood," Piper laughed. "Things have gone pretty well and we anticipate a smooth election day.”

He added that early in-person voting could be standard practice for future elections.

“I do believe that early voting is a method that voters really, really love and will continue to utilize going forward," Piper explained. “I think we all need to get used to the idea that it’s not Election Day or Election Night, it’s Election Season.”

This year especially, Piper warns voters not to expect results from every election by the time they go to bed on Nov. 3.

“The results can’t be fully known until all the ballots have been counted," he said. "And that could be as long as Tuesday, Nov. 10.”

Piper said registrars are committed to accuracy. With the influx of absentee ballots that could be coming in as late as Nov. 6, posting the correct results will take time.

“At the end of the day, it’s the voters' belief that the election results are what we say they are that keeps our form of government propped up. And I just want to reassure everybody that it’s folks you see on the streets every day helping to maintain the integrity of the election.”

The elections commissioner said Virginia is already at 50% of the total turnout from the last presidential election. He expects that 60-70% of the votes will already be cast by November 3.

In Montgomery County, they’ve had a steady stream of walk-ins since early voting began back in September.

“We have eliminated the lines," chief elections officer, Curtis Ray Cox, Sr. said. "I don’t think anyone has had to wait longer than they would for a traffic light downtown.”

Of the county’s nearly 63,000 residents, more than 14,000 ballots have been cast in person and by mail.

“The purpose of this was to minimize contact for people who were concerned about exposure to the virus," Cox said.

Which is why they’ve also implemented curbside voting for those who can’t or don’t want to leave their cars.

“Come to the curb, let us know you’re out there and we’ll have someone bring a ballot to you," he said.

The phone number on the handicap sign in front of the Government Center calls the voter registrar.

From there, there are three easy steps to voting curbside.

“One, to go out to get the identification. Second, to take them the ballot after we’ve confirmed that they’re on the registrar’s voter list. And three, to make sure that ballot was read and has been voted," Cox explained.

Piper said this year has been all about re-evaluating how things are done to make it as safe and convenient for voters as possible.

“Real credit to the elections officials and general registrars across the Commonwealth for getting everything set up and making such an efficient process," he said.

Absentee ballots must be turned in to the registrar office by noon Nov. 6 to be counted.

Latest News

Your Vote Virginia

Sharp differences seen in Roanoke Mayor’s race

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The Roanoke Mayor’s Race has two names on the ballot, two men with experience in the office and two candidates with sharp differences on the direction of the city.

Politics

Uber, Lyft offering discounted rides to the polls

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to a study at Harvard University, 14 percent of eligible voters noted transportation as a barrier to voting.

Your Vote Virginia

New processing procedure to keep up with influx of absentee ballots in Montgomery County

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:14 AM EDT
|
By Katey Roshetko
The demand for absentee voting has never been so high thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Politics

Virginia Dems weigh in on Barrett’s confirmation to Supreme Court

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
A handful of Democrats were quick to weigh-in on Monday’s historic 52-48 Senate vote.

Latest News

Your Vote Virginia

Registrars cure ballot envelopes to prevent rejection

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT
|
By Simone McKenny
Registrars have been “curing ballots” which involves checking to make sure there are no mistakes on the ballot envelope that may get a ballot rejected.

Coronavirus

Virginia Medical Reserve Corps volunteers to assist election officials

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
COVID-19 has complicated the November elections, but here in Virginia, more than 1,000 people have stepped forward to help keep voters and election workers safe.

Your Vote Virginia

Absentee ballot requests far surpass 2016 count, local registrars say

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The total of requested and returned ballots so far in 2020 has exceeded 2016 numbers.

Your Vote Virginia

Virginia early voting deadline approaching

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT
|
By Sarah Irby
Saturday, October 31 is the last day for Virginia voters to cast early in-person ballots for the November 3 General Election.

Your Vote Virginia

UVA cybersecurity expert: Virginia is one of the safer states to cast a ballot

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT
|
By Daniel Grimes
Each state is responsible for handling the voting process. From voter rolls to ballot security, it is left up to them

Your Vote Virginia

Warner looks for third term in Senate

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:04 AM EDT
|
By Eric Miller
Warner, a familiar face in Virginia politics, is hoping to be re-elected on November 3.