Franklin County High School switching to virtual instruction temporarily

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County High School is switching to all-virtual instruction with no in-person learning from Thursday, October 29 through Wednesday, November 4.

According to Franklin County Schools, the reason is “the community spread of COVID-19 and the difficulty to provide adequate classroom supervision.”

The plan is for students to return to a normal schedule Thursday, November 5.

This does not affect students who are part of the self-contained Special Education classes at FCHS; they will still report to school Thursday, Friday and Monday. Students who go to schools outside of Franklin County will continue with in-person instruction as normal.

The district emphasizes, “Please note that the reason to go completely virtual does not mean that the virus is being transmitted within our schools. In fact, we believe that there has been no transmission while at school since the opening due to the proactive measures in place. The Franklin County community has had a significant rise in cases of COVID-19.”

As a precaution, the district is asking increasing numbers of staff and students to quarantine and teach/learn from home when anyone goes into their classrooms and are positive for COVID-19, and they could have been exposed. But, the district say, that still leaves a coverage deficiency for the remaining hybrid students.

“We believe temporarily reverting to full virtual learning will allow our current quarantining staff to finish their quarantine and it will curb some of the greater community issues from potentially spreading within the schools.”

