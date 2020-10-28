Advertisement

Henry County schools will operate virtually-only Thursday

Laurel Park Middle School, Henry County
Laurel Park Middle School, Henry County(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Public Schools will operate virtually Thursday, October 29, with no in-person classes.

According to the district, this is “due to the potential for downed trees and high winds related to the county’s current tropical storm warning and saturated ground, which could lead to travel hazards during the afternoon commute.”

Ten-month staff has been told to work virtually from home.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Bedford County schools superintendent announces resignation

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
He has been in his position since 2009.

Your Vote Virginia

Democratic council candidates pledge to fight poverty, promote economic opportunity

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The field of candidates running for Roanoke City Council is crowded this year, with eight candidates running for three seats. It’s a diverse group, and this week, we’ll hear from each of them, in the order they appear on the ballot.

News

Virginia Tech Students Create Tear Mask

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

Botetourt County - Blue Ridge EMTs

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Virginia Political Poll

Updated: 51 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Crowded Race for Roanoke City Council

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

UVA Music Care Packages

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

Halloween AirSoft Course

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

Shooting in SW Roanoke

Updated: 1 hour ago

Consumer

Homestead Creamery issues recall of glass bottled product

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The company says there is no known health risk associated with the issue so far.