Henry County schools will operate virtually-only Thursday

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Public Schools will operate virtually Thursday, October 29, with no in-person classes.

According to the district, this is “due to the potential for downed trees and high winds related to the county’s current tropical storm warning and saturated ground, which could lead to travel hazards during the afternoon commute.”

Ten-month staff has been told to work virtually from home.

