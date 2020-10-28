Advertisement

Homestead Creamery issues recall of glass bottled product

People pick up milk, ice cream and food here at Homestead Creamery in Wirtz
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WIRTZ, Va. (WDBJ/Homestead Creamery) - Homestead Creamery is voluntarily recalling glass bottled products, according to the retailer, because of a suspected issue with the bottle sanitizing process. Glass bottled product in question may have a strong sanitizer odor which may affect the taste and quality of the product.

The company says there is no known health risk associated with the issue so far.

The returnable glass bottles were distributed in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York in October through retail stores, direct delivery, and wholesale distributors. Shipments of this product started October 15, 2020.

Eggnog and custard round, non-returnable glass bottles with the best-by date of November 15 were distributed to The Fresh Market stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Shipments of this product started October 14, 2020.

The best by date of the bottle is on the side of the bottle cap. No serious illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem, according to the company.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered the product smelled like cleaning agent.

Consumers should return the bottles to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you have any questions, you’re asked to contact the company at 540-721-2045 Monday - Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Homestead Creamery temporarily suspends product distribution

