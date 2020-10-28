Advertisement

Homestead Creamery temporarily suspends product distribution

(WDBJ)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WIRTZ, Va. (WDBJ) - Homestead Creamery said in an email to customers Wednesday it will temporarily suspend distribution of its products.

The company says it is “investigating an issue” and will not deliver milk, lemonade, ice cream or other products for the time-being out of an abundance of caution.

No serious illnesses or deaths have been reported in association.

Homestead Creamery said they are working quickly to resume normal operations.

The Home Delivery Department is still able to deliver products not produced in their facility.

