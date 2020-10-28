Investigators still looking for woman missing since July

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a woman reported missing in July.

Jeneen Lavita Valentine, 58, of Ridgeway, was reported missing July 16, 2020, by her mother. The last report of her being seen was at the home of an acquaintance on A.L. Philpott Highway in Martinsville the evening of July 3, 2020.

Investigators have searched Valentine’s home and surrounding area, plus nearby roads on the ground and by air via drone for any evidence related to her disappearance, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say they don’t know if she may have been involved in a crash or is a victim of foul play.

Valentine is Black, 5′8″ and 160 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When she disappeared, according to the sheriff’s office, Valentine was driving a car borrowed from a family member. It’s a 2002 Toyota Solara two-door coupe, silver with Virginia license plate number VC-3019. That car also has not been found.

Jeneen Valentine may be traveling in a 2002 silver Toyota Solara. (HCSO)

Anyone having information regarding the whereabouts of Jeneen Lavita Valentine is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751, or call 911, or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

