Advertisement

Investigators still looking for woman missing since July

Jeneen Valentine was last seen July 3 and reported missing July 16. Photo courtesy Henry County Sheriff's Office.
Jeneen Valentine was last seen July 3 and reported missing July 16. Photo courtesy Henry County Sheriff's Office.(HCSO)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a woman reported missing in July. 

Jeneen Lavita Valentine, 58, of Ridgeway, was reported missing July 16, 2020, by her mother. The last report of her being seen was at the home of an acquaintance on A.L. Philpott Highway in Martinsville the evening of July 3, 2020.

Investigators have searched Valentine’s home and surrounding area, plus nearby roads on the ground and by air via drone for any evidence related to her disappearance, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say they don’t know if she may have been involved in a crash or is a victim of foul play.

Valentine is Black, 5′8″ and 160 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When she disappeared, according to the sheriff’s office, Valentine was driving a car borrowed from a family member. It’s a 2002 Toyota Solara two-door coupe, silver with Virginia license plate number VC-3019. That car also has not been found. 

Jeneen Valentine may be traveling in a 2002 silver Toyota Solara.
Jeneen Valentine may be traveling in a 2002 silver Toyota Solara.(HCSO)

Anyone having information regarding the whereabouts of Jeneen Lavita Valentine is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751, or call 911, or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). 

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lexington Registrar Update

Updated: seconds ago

News

Danville Gaming Referendum

Updated: moments ago

Crime

Roanoke Police investigating reports of shooting

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The reports came from the area of Rorer Avenue Southwest.

Education

Franklin County High School switching to virtual instruction temporarily

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The plan is for students to return to a normal schedule Thursday, November 5.

Sports

2021 Boston Marathon postponed at least until the fall

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Next year’s Boston Marathon has been postponed.

Latest News

7@four

7@four: Big Lick Comic Con is this weekend

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Watch the video for a preview!

News

Big Lick Comic Con

Updated: 43 minutes ago

Crime

Suspect in custody after murder in Roanoke County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Charges for the murder are pending; the suspect has been charged so far in connection to a police chase.

Military

Capital Wing Warbird Showcase canceled

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force announced it has added a Salute to Veterans in Roanoke to its tour as its final stop of 2020.

Weather News

WATCH LIVE coverage from New Orleans of Hurricane Zeta

Updated: 3 hours ago
The coverage is from our sister station in New Orleans.