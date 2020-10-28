Advertisement

Latest Wason Center poll shows Biden, Warner leading among likely VA voters

(WRDW)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Civic Leadership has released its latest poll among Virginia voters.

Less than a week before the 2020 presidential election, the survey of likely voters shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden leading in Virginia by 12 points - 53% to President Trump’s 41%.

Biden leads 90% to 9% among Black voters, 60% to 38% among women and 60% to 35% among college-educated voters. The Democratic candidate is also polling well among some voters who often lean Republican. Of those voters 45 and older, 54% back Biden. Men are split with 46% leaning toward Biden and 45% toward Trump. Non-college-educated voters show a 48% to 46% preference toward Trump.

“Biden’s lead continues to illustrate Virginia’s solid shift left in presidential and statewide races,” said Wason Center Research Director Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo. “The test on Election Day will be whether that shift holds in the competitive congressional districts that went to Democrats in 2018.”

In the race for U.S. Senate, Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat, holds a 20-point lead over Republican Daniel Gade. The Wason Center says this is a 7-point increase from its poll in mid-September.

The center says voters in Virginia continue to show broad, bipartisan support - 54% to 24% - for a state constitutional amendment that would create a commission to draw boundaries for Virginia’s 11 U.S. Congressional Districts, 40 state Senate districts and 100 House of Delegate districts.

When asked to rank issues for the next president to address by importance, 29% said the COVID-19 pandemic is most important, followed by economy with 21%, health care with 13%, racial inequality with 11% and climate change with 6%.

The Wason Center interviewed 908 registered Virginia voters on cell phone and landline, October 15-27. The margin of error for the whole survey is +/-3.4%.

