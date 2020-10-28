Suspect arrested in Giles County shooting

PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted for a shooting Wednesday morning is in custody after a manhunt.

Shortly before noon October 28, deputies responded to the 2100 block of Guinea Mountain Road in Pearisburg for a report of a shooting. One victim was taken to a hospital.

Deputies got evidence leading to a suspect, Brandon Cody Boggs of Pearisburg, who was not found during a search involving a state police team, but was taken into custody early in the evening.

Boggs has outstanding warrants for malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in this case.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.