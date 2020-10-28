Online auction to benefit Tudor House

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three Roanoke businesses are remembering Louis Tudor and raising money for the non-profit his family started after his death earlier this year.

The Texas Tavern provided vintage signs for an online auction. Black Dog Salvage and Simply Framing by Kristi donated their services as well.

The proceeds will benefit Tudor House, a new organization dedicated to suicide prevention, education and support. Louis Tudor took his own life in July.

“He was really a staple here in town and we’re really sad that he’s not with us any more,” said Black Dog Salvage co-owner Mike Whiteside, “but this foundation and this charity will really live on.”

“There are people that you might not think of that are hurting,” said Texas Tavern owner Matt Bullington. “They’re in trouble, and having that awareness to suicide prevention is really important.”

“And to have other businesses in the community come and support us kind of just keeps us moving,” said Jessica Tudor, Louis' wife. “Some days are more difficult than others, but all the love and care that everyone has given us is really getting us through this.”

The auction opened Tuesday on eBay, and it will continue until Monday at noon.

