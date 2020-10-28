Advertisement

Online auction to benefit Tudor House

An online auction of signs from the Texas Tavern will benefit Tudor House, a non-profit dedicated to suicide prevention.
An online auction of signs from the Texas Tavern will benefit Tudor House, a non-profit dedicated to suicide prevention.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three Roanoke businesses are remembering Louis Tudor and raising money for the non-profit his family started after his death earlier this year.

The Texas Tavern provided vintage signs for an online auction. Black Dog Salvage and Simply Framing by Kristi donated their services as well.

The proceeds will benefit Tudor House, a new organization dedicated to suicide prevention, education and support. Louis Tudor took his own life in July.

“He was really a staple here in town and we’re really sad that he’s not with us any more,” said Black Dog Salvage co-owner Mike Whiteside, “but this foundation and this charity will really live on.”

“There are people that you might not think of that are hurting,” said Texas Tavern owner Matt Bullington. “They’re in trouble, and having that awareness to suicide prevention is really important.”

“And to have other businesses in the community come and support us kind of just keeps us moving,” said Jessica Tudor, Louis' wife. “Some days are more difficult than others, but all the love and care that everyone has given us is really getting us through this.”

The auction opened Tuesday on eBay, and it will continue until Monday at noon.

Texas Tavern Exterior Sign
Texas Tavern Chile Sign
Texas Tavern Menu Sign

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roanoke County Police Department K9 retires

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
K9 Body spent seven years with the department.

News

Weekly “Walk and Talk” events help build community relationships in Roanoke neighborhoods

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The events are a way of getting community members to meet their neighbors and community leaders.

News

NRV COVID Update

Updated: 1 hours ago
NRV COVID Update

News

Villages at Lincoln Walk

Updated: 1 hours ago
Villages at Lincoln Walk

Latest News

News

K9 Retires From Roanoke County Police Force

Updated: 1 hours ago
K9 Retires From Roanoke County Police Force

News

LPD Costume Competition

Updated: 1 hours ago
LPD Costume Competition

News

Bedford BTB Grants

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bedford BTB Grants

News

Campaigns For Mayor Of Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago
Campaigns For Mayor Of Roanoke

News

New Tool For COVID-19 Results For NRV

Updated: 2 hours ago
New Tool For COVID-19 Results For NRV

WDBJ

VMI Superintendent’s resignation brings reactions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
Reactions to the resignation of VMI Superintendent J.H. Binford Peay question Gov. Northam's decisions.