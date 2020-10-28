Remains found in burned SUV confirmed to be those of missing Bedford Co. man

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the name of a murder victim found in a burned SUV October 21.

The victim was 45-year-old Carlos L. Rose of Lynchburg, who was reported missing from the Boonsboro area October 21.

The burned vehicle was found the same day around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest. The 2002 GMC Yukon was registered to Rose.

29-year-old Artenna K. Horsley-Robey was arrested October 27 and charged with first-degree murder. Detectives are still looking for a male person of interest in the investigation.

A second person of interest, Ernico Moss, is in custody in another state on unrelated charges.

The sheriff’s office said its thoughts and prayers were with the family and friends of Rose as they continue to work on the investigation.

