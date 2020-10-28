Advertisement

Roanoke County Police Department K9 retires

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke County Police K9 is retiring from service.

K9 Body has been working for the department in narcotics for seven years. His handler, Officer Kristina Wilhelm says Tuesday, October 27th, is bittersweet but mostly, it’s a celebration of all of his hard work.

For Body’s last day, he participated in his final line up, and officers gave him Slim Jims to wish him well for his retirement.

“Got him when he was about 14 months old and we bonded instantly. I have no doubt he would do whatever it took, he does not shy away," Wilhelm said.

9-year-old Body will stay at home with Officer Wilhelm, while she trains another K9 named Ghost.

