Suspect in custody for murder in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in custody as part an investigation into a Monday night murder in Roanoke County.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. October 26, Roanoke County Police were called to the 7000 block of Thirlane Road about a man with life-threatening wounds. Officers found Julian Brown, 31 of Roanoke County, apparently shot to death. Officers also learned two children were missing from the home, as was a vehicle belonging to Brown.

Police learned the suspect, who also lives there, was missing.

Police were then told a person driving the victim’s car had fled from officers in Mecklenburg County about the same time Roanoke County Police were called. The driver was pulled over and taken into custody after a police chase in Chesterfield County, where police say the children were found unhurt.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was charged with several crimes related to the police chase and held with no bond. Local Social Services workers responded to care for the children.

Roanoke County Police say charges related to Brown’s death are pending. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Roanoke County Police at (540) 562-3265.

