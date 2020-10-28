Advertisement

Suspect in custody for murder in Roanoke County

Two children apparently taken from the scene have been found safe
(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in custody as part an investigation into a Monday night murder in Roanoke County.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. October 26, Roanoke County Police were called to the 7000 block of Thirlane Road about a man with life-threatening wounds. Officers found Julian Brown, 31 of Roanoke County, apparently shot to death. Officers also learned two children were missing from the home, as was a vehicle belonging to Brown.

Police learned the suspect, who also lives there, was missing.

Police were then told a person driving the victim’s car had fled from officers in Mecklenburg County about the same time Roanoke County Police were called. The driver was pulled over and taken into custody after a police chase in Chesterfield County, where police say the children were found unhurt.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was charged with several crimes related to the police chase and held with no bond. Local Social Services workers responded to care for the children.

Roanoke County Police say charges related to Brown’s death are pending. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Roanoke County Police at (540) 562-3265.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Missing 2-month-old girl in N.Y. found safe, Amber Alert canceled

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gray News staff
The child, Natalie R. Huntington, was found safe and the Amber Alert was canceled, New York State Police said.

Military

Capital Wing Warbird Showcase canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force announced it has added a Salute to Veterans in Roanoke to its tour as its final stop of 2020.

Weather News

WATCH LIVE coverage from New Orleans of Hurricane Zeta

Updated: 2 hours ago
The coverage is from our sister station in New Orleans.

Crime

Remains found in burned SUV confirmed to be those of missing Bedford Co. man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The victim was 45-year-old Carlos L. Rose of Lynchburg, who was reported missing from the Boonsboro area October 21.

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday Midday Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

Politics

Governor Northam signs police reform legislation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The governor says the laws will “significantly advance police and criminal justice reform” in Virginia.

Coronavirus

Centra sees increase in COVID patients during October

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
As of Wednesday, Centra has 20 patients in its pulmonary unit and 11 in ICU.

Crime

Bedford woman charged with second-degree murder

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
A man was found bleeding from a knife wound to his chest. He later died at a hospital.

Consumer

Homestead Creamery temporarily suspends product distribution

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The company says it is “investigating an issue” and will not deliver milk, lemonade, ice cream or other products for the time-being out of an abundance of caution.

Coronavirus

Northam: SW Virginia sees higher positive percent of COVID tests than other parts of state

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
2,563,313 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 5.1 percent positive rate over the last week, higher than the 5.0 percentage reported Monday and Tuesday.