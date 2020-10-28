T.E.A.R gas safety mask wins top industrial design award

BLACKBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It all started out as an idea. A mask to protect protestors from tear gas.

“We started looking into current issues that were going on and at the time it was the protest in Hong Kong and the misuse of tear gas and we wanted to find a way to create something to protect those people’s rights and their freedom of speech,” said Claudia Hasenfang a member of the design team.

The mask the team designed is called a Temporary Eye And Respiratory or T.E.A.R. Mask -- a design concept and not yet tested with tear gas yet.

“We were kind of playing and drawing up different concepts and kind of playing with some paper prototypes that kind of folded in an origami shape,” said Alex Munro a member of the design team.

It is a pocket-sized anti-tear gas respirator used to protect the face from harmful effects of tear gas.

“So it has to be able to take it out of your pocket or out of you bag and you know open it up and put in on your face in frankly less than 10 seconds,” said Alex Munro.

The team designed the mask in two weeks for an international design competition last year, but as protests sparked across the nation this year--- the mask began to mean more.

“I think what is really important about what we did with this mask is and how it is so applicable to everybody in the world and everything going on, it is just the importance of constantly making something,” said Hasenfang.

Even though there aren’t plans to make a version of the mask for stores, the team says the design will always have huge impact.

The students won the 2020 Industrial Design Excellence Award, one of the discipline’s highest honors.

