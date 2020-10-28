Weekly “Walk and Talk” events help build community relationships in Roanoke neighborhoods

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority has been running a “Walk and Talk” initiative in Roanoke city neighborhoods since early last month. Tuesday night, they hosted one at the Villages at Lincoln housing complex in Northwest Roanoke.

Neighbors joined with community partners for the Walk and Talk.

“I think for our community, the more opportunities that we can have to get together to find common ground, to talk and just spend time with one another, where we can learn about each other, we can do so much to promote our community as a whole," Denise Hayes, CEO of the Roanoke Valley SPCA, said.

Hayes has been joining these Walk and Talks ever since they started back in early September.

“Having an opportunity like this to participate, to get out, to met people, to share what we do, to find out how we can help and be involved in other parts of our community, is really important to us," Hayes said.

And every week, she brings shelter pets to join.

“We all have such a shared loved for pets . . . and seeing some of the kids out, too, has been really fun," Hayes said.

The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority runs these weekly events that are all about building long-lasting relationships in Roanoke city neighborhoods. Tuesday’s Walk and Talk comes after a shooting that took place this past weekend near the Villages at Lincoln.

The organization’s Executive Director David Bustamante couldn’t meet in person Tuesday but he said in a statement--the events are a way of getting community members to meet their neighbors and participate in something healthy.

Bustamante also said he hopes these regular meetings will help residents regain their community and begin to heal.

