Advertisement

Weekly “Walk and Talk” events help build community relationships in Roanoke neighborhoods

Neighbors and community partners participate in a weekly "Walk and Talk" event.
Neighbors and community partners participate in a weekly "Walk and Talk" event.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority has been running a “Walk and Talk” initiative in Roanoke city neighborhoods since early last month. Tuesday night, they hosted one at the Villages at Lincoln housing complex in Northwest Roanoke.

Neighbors joined with community partners for the Walk and Talk.

“I think for our community, the more opportunities that we can have to get together to find common ground, to talk and just spend time with one another, where we can learn about each other, we can do so much to promote our community as a whole," Denise Hayes, CEO of the Roanoke Valley SPCA, said.

Hayes has been joining these Walk and Talks ever since they started back in early September.

“Having an opportunity like this to participate, to get out, to met people, to share what we do, to find out how we can help and be involved in other parts of our community, is really important to us," Hayes said.

And every week, she brings shelter pets to join.

“We all have such a shared loved for pets . . . and seeing some of the kids out, too, has been really fun," Hayes said.

The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority runs these weekly events that are all about building long-lasting relationships in Roanoke city neighborhoods. Tuesday’s Walk and Talk comes after a shooting that took place this past weekend near the Villages at Lincoln.

The organization’s Executive Director David Bustamante couldn’t meet in person Tuesday but he said in a statement--the events are a way of getting community members to meet their neighbors and participate in something healthy.

Bustamante also said he hopes these regular meetings will help residents regain their community and begin to heal.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roanoke County Police Department K9 retires

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
K9 Body spent seven years with the department.

News

Online auction to benefit Tudor House

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Three Roanoke businesses are remembering Louis Tudor and raising money for the non-profit his family started after his death earlier this year. Three vintage signs from the Texas Tavern are now up for auction on eBay.

News

NRV COVID Update

Updated: 1 hours ago
NRV COVID Update

News

Villages at Lincoln Walk

Updated: 1 hours ago
Villages at Lincoln Walk

Latest News

News

K9 Retires From Roanoke County Police Force

Updated: 1 hours ago
K9 Retires From Roanoke County Police Force

News

LPD Costume Competition

Updated: 2 hours ago
LPD Costume Competition

News

Bedford BTB Grants

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bedford BTB Grants

News

Campaigns For Mayor Of Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago
Campaigns For Mayor Of Roanoke

News

New Tool For COVID-19 Results For NRV

Updated: 2 hours ago
New Tool For COVID-19 Results For NRV

WDBJ

VMI Superintendent’s resignation brings reactions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
Reactions to the resignation of VMI Superintendent J.H. Binford Peay question Gov. Northam's decisions.