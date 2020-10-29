Alleghany County deals with COVID increase

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - “We have seen an uptick in the amount of cases that we’ve had locally and regionally," said Col. Matt Bowser of the Alleghany Sheriff’s Office. "If you’re keeping track of the numbers.”

It’s closed everything from Clifton Middle School to the courthouse downtown, and now it has arrived at the sheriff’s office.

"We are an agency that is very short-handed right now because we have nine employees who are off right now in quarantine,” Bowser said.

The state health department shows Alleghany as a hotspot with 44 new cases, bringing the total to 114.

“It was just so much in such a little time and it was all right here,” said Olde Town Covington President Cindy Bryant.

That led Olde Town Covington to follow suit and cancel their Halloween plans.

“Just with all the new cases and school closures and all that, we just had not choice,” she said.

As president of the downtown association, Bryant says while businesses are concerned about the new upsurge, there is hope that these efforts will help contain the outbreak.

“Maybe if we do things now to help kind of curb that, then maybe Christmas and the Christmas break, we’ll be able to go forward with that and everyone can have a good Christmas,” she said.

Bowser said, “It’s just important to wear masks and follow the social distancing guidelines and hopefully we’ll all get through this together.”

