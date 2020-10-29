Bedford County schools superintendent announces resignation

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The superintendent of Bedford County Public Schools has announced he is stepping down.

Dr. Doug Schuch plans to leave in January 2021 to take a job in Connecticut.

He has been in his position since 2009.

The following letter was sent to district employees Wednesday:

"About a year ago I announced that I would not be seeking another contract as superintendent. At the time of my announcement, I had no idea what might come next for me. Today I write to inform you that I will be resigning from Bedford County Public Schools in January, 2021, when I will be starting a new job as Superintendent of Regional School District 13 in Connecticut. I am sad to be leaving Bedford County, the place my family and I have called “home” since 2009, but I am also energized about the new opportunity I will have in RSD 13 to continue supporting learner-centered education.

"It has been both a blessing and honor to serve our learners, their families, and this community during the past 11 years, and to walk this journey simultaneously as both superintendent and as the father of two recent Bedford County graduates, both of whom received an amazing education from some of the best teachers and support staff that anyone could imagine.

"I appreciate all of your tireless efforts to empower learners for future success during our years together, and especially during the past seven months, where we have faced challenges that none of us could have expected. As difficult as dealing with COVID-19 has been in our personal and professional lives, we continue to educate our learners in new and creative ways that keep them and all of us safe.

“I ask that you provide our next superintendent with the support that he or she will need to make a successful transition leading Bedford County Public Schools, and I wish you all the best in the days and years ahead.”

