Advertisement

Bedford County schools superintendent announces resignation

Bedford County Public Schools
Bedford County Public Schools(BCPS Facebook Page)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The superintendent of Bedford County Public Schools has announced he is stepping down.

Dr. Doug Schuch plans to leave in January 2021 to take a job in Connecticut.

He has been in his position since 2009.

The following letter was sent to district employees Wednesday:

"About a year ago I announced that I would not be seeking another contract as superintendent. At the time of my announcement, I had no idea what might come next for me. Today I write to inform you that I will be resigning from Bedford County Public Schools in January, 2021, when I will be starting a new job as Superintendent of Regional School District 13 in Connecticut. I am sad to be leaving Bedford County, the place my family and I have called “home” since 2009, but I am also energized about the new opportunity I will have in RSD 13 to continue supporting learner-centered education.

"It has been both a blessing and honor to serve our learners, their families, and this community during the past 11 years, and to walk this journey simultaneously as both superintendent and as the father of two recent Bedford County graduates, both of whom received an amazing education from some of the best teachers and support staff that anyone could imagine.

"I appreciate all of your tireless efforts to empower learners for future success during our years together, and especially during the past seven months, where we have faced challenges that none of us could have expected. As difficult as dealing with COVID-19 has been in our personal and professional lives, we continue to educate our learners in new and creative ways that keep them and all of us safe.

“I ask that you provide our next superintendent with the support that he or she will need to make a successful transition leading Bedford County Public Schools, and I wish you all the best in the days and years ahead.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your Vote Virginia

Democratic council candidates pledge to fight poverty, promote economic opportunity

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The field of candidates running for Roanoke City Council is crowded this year, with eight candidates running for three seats. It’s a diverse group, and this week, we’ll hear from each of them, in the order they appear on the ballot.

News

Virginia Tech Students Create Tear Mask

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

Botetourt County - Blue Ridge EMTs

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Virginia Political Poll

Updated: 50 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Crowded Race for Roanoke City Council

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

UVA Music Care Packages

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

Halloween AirSoft Course

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

Shooting in SW Roanoke

Updated: 1 hour ago

Education

Henry County schools will operate virtually-only Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The status is scheduled for one day only, because of weather concerns.

Consumer

Homestead Creamery issues recall of glass bottled product

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The company says there is no known health risk associated with the issue so far.