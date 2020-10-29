Advertisement

Bedford woman goes viral on TikTok for gravestone beautification

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Bedford, one woman has found time doesn’t always have the last word.

“Most of it’s over here,” said Alicia Williams, walking through rows of headstones in Bedford’s Longwood Cemetery.

Williams spends a lot of her time with the people for whom time ran out.

“There’s a vice president’s daughter buried right down the hill here," she declares.

Williams spends hours each week burying herself in local history.

“I find a way to use genealogy in every way possible. Like if I meet new people," she said, indicating to this reporter, "like I might research your family tree!”

And it’s under the trees of Bedford’s Longwood Cemetery that some of the town’s most fascinating stories come to life.

“It’s my hobby, it’s my passion, and the graves," she said.

The graves, dirtied and derelict, until Williams comes to scrub away at what only time remembered to bother.

The cemetery’s full time caretaker estimates Williams has scrubbed clean nearly 150 headstones in this cemetery alone.

“Can’t quite make the name out yet," she said, furiously scrubbing at a small headstone, marking the death of a child in the late 1800s.

For three years, she has spent her free time there in a solitary reverie.

Until, that is, she took to TikTok.

“It’s just unbelievable, right?” she said, shaking her head.

Unbelievable, to her, that nearly 20 million have watched a video she posted of herself cleaning off a headstone, sped up to show the whole process in under a minute.

“So that’s Sue, she’s famous, Tik Tok famous now," she said, pointing to an 1800s-era headstone polished clean.

But it’s not the fame that’s left her in awe.

“Really the thing that’s hard is I didn’t do it for any recognition," she said. "I did it for myself.”

In a place filled with history, Williams has found a space to reconcile with a history of her own.

“I was going through a really awful time, a really high conflict divorce, ugly custody battle," she said. "And felt like I was at war with the world.”

But hers was a war that eventually found peace, with a few brushes, a little time and a lot of love.

“Seeing that something can be so covered up and ugly with so much dirt and debris that somebody can come along and clean it up and make it shine again it is, it’s just symbolic, in a lot of different ways," she said, becoming emotional.

It’s a symbol neither time nor neglect can tarnish.

A reminder that it’s never too late to retell your story.

“I haven’t always left the best impression on people in my life and to know now that I am leaving a good impression, really means a lot to me.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Clifton Forge Kriskindlmarkt goes online

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
Normally, they would all be out in booths in a big central area at the Clifton Forge School of the Arts, surrounded by the aroma of German food and Gluhwein, but this year it's all remote.

Community

Giles County Sheriff’s Office to host ‘Operation Save Halloween’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
Deputies will host trick-or-treaters by taking their parking lot and transforming into a mini Halloween town celebration.

Community

Virginia residents say they’ll appeal removal of Lee statue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Several Virginia residents have filed notice that they will appeal a ruling allowing the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from its prominent place in the state’s capital city.

Community

Strangers drive homeless man from L.A. to Wisconsin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KARE staff
Lee was among a number of strangers who went looking for Sang. Eventually they found him.

Latest News

Community

Roanoke neighbors file civil case against city, board of zoning appeals for recovery residence operating in Oak Hill neighborhood

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Roanoke neighbors have filed a civil court case against the city, and the board of zoning appeals for the zoning of a "Recovery Residence" in the Oak Hill subdivision.

Military

Capital Wing Warbird Showcase canceled

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT
|
By Sarah Irby
The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force announced it has added a Salute to Veterans in Roanoke to its tour as its final stop of 2020.

Community

Online auction benefits Tudor House

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:14 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Three Roanoke businesses are remembering Louis Tudor and raising money for the non-profit his family started after his death earlier this year. Three vintage signs from the Texas Tavern are now up for auction on eBay.

Community

Weekly “Walk and Talk” events help build community relationships in Roanoke neighborhoods

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The events are a way of getting community members to meet their neighbors and community leaders.

Community

Lexington Police hold costume contest

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
The department has a survey on Facebook where you can vote for who you think did the best job.

Community

Grant money to help United Way of Roanoke Valley support families

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By Kate Capodanno
The United Way received $100,000 from the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation to allow them to find ways to better support vulnerable children and families in the area.