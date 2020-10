HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No cause of death has been determined for a male whose body was pulled from the Smith River Thursday morning.

The body was found by a passerby in the Fieldale Park area.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry told WDBJ7 the body appeared to have been in the water at least 24 hours.

The person has not been identified.

