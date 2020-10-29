Advertisement

Carvins Cove users can provide input on proposed fee changes

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Carvins Cove users are now able to provide input on a proposed fee change.

The Western Virginia Water Authority is proposing the fee structure should change, January 1, from a per-person fee to a fee for each vehicle. All passengers will be covered under a one-pass purchase. Also, if a user brings a boat in on his or her vehicle, the pass allows the visitor to launch his or her boat and enjoy the land use with that one pass purchase.

Another change involves a rental fee for a new shelter that can be used for weddings and other events.

“The reason that we are proposing this change is to more closely mirror what is done at the Virginia State Parks and to make easier check-in, people can be encouraged to check in online, and also to promote carpooling," Sarah Baumgardner, Public Relations Director for the Western Virginia Water Authority, said.

A public hearing, with a virtual option, will be held Nov. 19, and you can provide input in advance of that meeting. For more information, click here.

