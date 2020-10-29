Advertisement

City of Lynchburg to consider modifying lifted parking restrictions

Parking management says time-sensitive zones continue to be the most ticketed areas throughout the city.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Lynchburg will soon consider changes to its downtown parking.

That comes after parking management lifted some restrictions late this March.

The city says they’ll consider changing or rescinding some of those lifted restrictions in December.

“There’s still an understanding that there’s need for some type of control measures. Otherwise, like I mentioned earlier, the businesses, employees, residents will just park there all day and that doesn’t help the businesses when there isn’t any space availability in front of them," said David Malewitz, City of Lynchburg parking manager.

Since lifting some restrictions in March, the city has issued over $60,000 worth of parking tickets.

Over $20,000 of those tickets are still outstanding.

All ticket revenues go to supporting parking management.

