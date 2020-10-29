Advertisement

Clifton Forge Kriskindlmarkt goes online

By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - They’re having to photograph hundreds of items, keeping careful track of each.

“Lots of little parts," said Keely Massie, a member of the Kriskindlmarkt Committee and their photographer." Lots of things to track, and thankfully we have some systems in place, but there’s still the occasional: who’s doing that, and when is that happening, and bringing it all together on a deadline.”

Normally, they would all be out in booths in this big central area at the Clifton Forge School of the Arts, surrounded by the aroma of German food and Gluhwein.

“2,000-plus people is our typical in person for our Kriskindlmarkt event," Massie explained. "That couldn’t happen this year, so we put all our creative artist minds together and came up with an alternative.”

And that was: take the whole thing online.

“We had to put out the effort and wrack our brains to do this," said Helen Kostel, the Clifton Forge School of the Arts President. "And we think it’s going to be fruitful.”

As the profits from the sales not only help the artists, but add funds to the Clifton Forge School of the Arts.

“Our aim is to serve," Kostel said. "Our goal is to serve our people.”

Even if they have to do it one item at a time.

“It’s coming together," Massie said. "We’ll see how it goes.”

“It’s like an ode to a wonderful idea that will reappear,” said Kostel.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Giles County Sheriff’s Office to host ‘Operation Save Halloween’

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Janay Reece
Deputies will host trick-or-treaters by taking their parking lot and transforming into a mini Halloween town celebration.

Community

Strangers drive homeless man from L.A. to Wisconsin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KARE staff
Lee was among a number of strangers who went looking for Sang. Eventually they found him.

Community

Roanoke neighbors file civil case against city, board of zoning appeals for recovery residence operating in Oak Hill neighborhood

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Roanoke neighbors have filed a civil court case against the city, and the board of zoning appeals for the zoning of a "Recovery Residence" in the Oak Hill subdivision.

Military

Capital Wing Warbird Showcase canceled

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT
|
By Sarah Irby
The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force announced it has added a Salute to Veterans in Roanoke to its tour as its final stop of 2020.

Latest News

Community

Online auction benefits Tudor House

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:14 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Three Roanoke businesses are remembering Louis Tudor and raising money for the non-profit his family started after his death earlier this year. Three vintage signs from the Texas Tavern are now up for auction on eBay.

Community

Weekly “Walk and Talk” events help build community relationships in Roanoke neighborhoods

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The events are a way of getting community members to meet their neighbors and community leaders.

Community

Lexington Police hold costume contest

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
The department has a survey on Facebook where you can vote for who you think did the best job.

Community

Grant money to help United Way of Roanoke Valley support families

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By Kate Capodanno
The United Way received $100,000 from the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation to allow them to find ways to better support vulnerable children and families in the area.

Health

Centra updated patient visitation guidelines go into effect Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Visitation hours will be from 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. daily

Community

Junior League to hold 32nd annual ‘Stocked Market’ virtually

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT
|
By Pete DeLuca
Since its inception, this yearly craft market has raised more than $3.2 million for grants, scholarships and volunteer efforts.