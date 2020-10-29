Clifton Forge Kriskindlmarkt goes online

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - They’re having to photograph hundreds of items, keeping careful track of each.

“Lots of little parts," said Keely Massie, a member of the Kriskindlmarkt Committee and their photographer." Lots of things to track, and thankfully we have some systems in place, but there’s still the occasional: who’s doing that, and when is that happening, and bringing it all together on a deadline.”

Normally, they would all be out in booths in this big central area at the Clifton Forge School of the Arts, surrounded by the aroma of German food and Gluhwein.

“2,000-plus people is our typical in person for our Kriskindlmarkt event," Massie explained. "That couldn’t happen this year, so we put all our creative artist minds together and came up with an alternative.”

And that was: take the whole thing online.

“We had to put out the effort and wrack our brains to do this," said Helen Kostel, the Clifton Forge School of the Arts President. "And we think it’s going to be fruitful.”

As the profits from the sales not only help the artists, but add funds to the Clifton Forge School of the Arts.

“Our aim is to serve," Kostel said. "Our goal is to serve our people.”

Even if they have to do it one item at a time.

“It’s coming together," Massie said. "We’ll see how it goes.”

“It’s like an ode to a wonderful idea that will reappear,” said Kostel.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.