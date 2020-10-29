Advertisement

Falwell Jr. files lawsuit against Liberty University

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2016 file photo, Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., poses during an interview in his offices at the school in Lynchburg, Va. Falwell filed a lawsuit Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, against Liberty University with defamation and breach of contract claims alleging the school damaged his reputation in statements after his resignation. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2016 file photo, Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., poses during an interview in his offices at the school in Lynchburg, Va. Falwell filed a lawsuit Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, against Liberty University with defamation and breach of contract claims alleging the school damaged his reputation in statements after his resignation. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/AP) - Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr., who resigned over the summer, is suing the university.

Falwell announced his resignation in August; he was already on leave after a he posted a photo on social media of him with his pants unzipped, stomach exposed and arm high around the waist of his wife’s pregnant assistant.

In the suit filed October 28 in Lynchburg Circuit Court, Falwell claims the university made and published defamatory statements about him. The suit says those statements were “false and exposed Mr. Falwell to contempt, ridicule, hatred, and obloquy.”

The document also says parts of a speech made by David Nasser at the university’s Community Service event August 26, the day after his resignation was accepted, were defamatory. Nasser is the university’s Senior Vice President for Spiritual Development.

The suit also claims part of this press release were defamatory because LU “connected its accusation of a lack of spiritual leadership with [Giancarlo] Granda’s false allegations (about having an affair with Falwell’s wife) by noting ‘all the signs were not there until the start of last week,’ i.e., when Granda’s false allegations were publicized, and that while Liberty ‘still didn’t know the full scope of the matter, [it] had learned enough...’”

The suit indicates Falwell has suffered damage to his reputation due to defamatory statements, and as a result, Falwell’s “reputation, profession, and future employment prospects and business opportunities have been harmed.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

VMI Leader Addresses Cadets After Tendering Resignation/Todd Cadle

Updated: 11 minutes ago

Forecast

Thursday, October 29, Midday FastCast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tropical storm Zeta continues to race northeast at close to 50mph. Watch for strong damaging wind gusts.

Weather News

Power outages affect southwest Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
There is a possibility of power outages in various areas.

Crime

Giles Co. shooting victim out of hospital, suspect in custody

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The sheriff's office said the victim was treated for a gunshot wound and released the same day.

Latest News

Safety

Crash closes NB I-81 in Botetourt Co. as southbound crash is cleared

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Traffic is being detoured at exit 162, but VDOT says there is three miles of congestion from the detour site.

Coronavirus

VDH reports nearly 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 178,183 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Thursday, up from 176,754 reported Wednesday,

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 29, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Neighbors React to Bedford Stabbing

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Four People Hurt in Roanoke Shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago

Entertainment

Roanoke Airsoft set to open 'Zombie Survival Haunted Walk’ this weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
This is the first Halloween event Roanoke Airsoft has created and is only happening on October 30 and 31st.