Giles Co. Sheriff’s Office says alert system helped in manhunt

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Giles County, deputies have a man in custody after a shooting and manhunt Wednesday night.

The incident happened near the 2100 block of Guinea Mountain Road in Pearisburg.

Giles County Sheriff’s Office said it was an emergency system called “Code Red” that helped alert the community of the incident.

Residents of Giles County got a message from the system as deputies looked for man wanted in connection to a shooting.

“We found out that the victim had walked to a neighbor’s home and the ambulance was sent to that house to check her out. It appeared she had been shot with a weapon or firearm at that time,” said Scott Moye, deputy chief of the Giles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies located Boggs shortly after 6:00 p.m. after receiving a call.

“I would say within a half hour of, and that’s a conservative estimate, we got a call from a resident on Painter School Road that where was a subject matching the description on her back porch,” said Moye.

Deputies then found Boggs and got him in custody.

Giles County’s Administration Office coordinated a “Code Red” emergency message to alert citizens of the situation. The capability to get information to residents through the system and social media played a huge part in being able to apprehend the suspect without further incident.

“And when we get that information out there, they really try to help be on the lookout for us, and yesterday that’s how the situation got resolved,” said Moye.

You can download code red on your phone through the app store or go on its website to sign up for alerts.

Boggs was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

The victim was treated for a gunshot wound and released from the hospital the same day.

The sheriff’s department thanks the Virginia State Police, Eggleston Volunteer Fire Department, Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department, Carilion Ambulance Service, and Celanese Fire Department for their assistance.

Deputies also praise the work of our law enforcement officers and their citizens. They said the incident serves as a testament to good relationships between agencies and the community

