Giles Co. shooting victim out of hospital, suspect in custody

Brandon Boggs mugshot
Brandon Boggs mugshot(Giles County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The victim in a Giles County shooting that happened Wednesday is out of the hospital, and the suspect is in custody.

41-year-old Brandon Cody Boggs, of Pearisburg, was wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in the 2100 block of Guniea Mountain Road. The Giles County Sheriff’s Office said he was apprehended just after 6 p.m. Wednesday when a resident on Painter School Road - about one mile from the scene - reported a person matching his description on their back porch.

Suspect arrested in Giles County shooting

There was less than seven hours in between the time of the incident and the time of Boggs' arrest.

Boggs was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

The victim was treated for a gunshot wound and was released from the hospital the same day, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Watch for pockets of heavy rain, strong damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado as the remnants of Zeta move through our area.