Giles County Sheriff’s Office to host ‘Operation Save Halloween’

By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Giles County, there’s an operation to save Halloween.

The Giles County Sherriff’s office wants to save Halloween. Deputies will host trick-or-treaters by taking their parking lot and transforming into a mini Halloween town celebration.

Chief Deputy Scott Moye said they held the event inside last year due to weather, but this year they wanted to get kids outside to celebrate Halloween in a safe way amid the pandemic.

“Trying our best to make sure we give the kids a fun time but also be safe at the same time,” said Moye.

Deputies said masks are required to attend the event and all candy that will be handed out will be wrapped and handed out with gloves.

The event is from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday at the Giles County Sheriff’s Department. The deputies thank the community for making the event possible.

