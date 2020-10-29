Lynchburg City Schools teachers discuss challenges as students return to classroom

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Doors to Lynchburg schools continue to re-open to hybrid learners.

As the final cohort of high school students returns, teachers say overall, kids are doing well with the circumstances.

“They’re doing well with all the challenges that they’re facing, I would say, because it’s just a unique year, that where they should be with everything else going on is not like a normal year," said Danielle Brown, Dunbar Middle School teacher.

Brown says the new way of learning has challenged some students to reach out if they need help.

“If they don’t speak up, then we try all we can to try and like plug holes that we know are common mistakes, but they’re learning a lot of how to speak up for themselves. I think that’s helping with their responsibility," said Brown.

A challenge at the high school level has been balancing work and school.

Kelly Edwards says the pandemic has shaken the typical structure kids might be used to.

“Trying to find a balance for these students between class time and schoolwork and working to do their job is a hard balance," said Edwards, Heritage High School teacher.

As hybrid learners continue to have remote learning to an extent, teachers say time management can also be a problem.

But having a couple days in person gives teachers the opportunity to fill in the gaps.

“We have a huge opportunity on those two days to really focus in on what those children’s needs are, more so than if we would have 20 children in our room at one time," said Melinda Misjuns, Bedford Hills Elementary School teacher.

Looking at the grades, teachers say students are about where they need to be.

And for those falling behind, materials are online and ready to be accessed.

“All that stuff is logged in the Google Classroom as like a week in like a little module, so I can work with them through specific practices," said Brown.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.