Man arrested for weekend murder in Roanoke

Mugshot of Joshua Salters, suspected of killing Kenneth Scott
Mugshot of Joshua Salters, suspected of killing Kenneth Scott(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a man for the murder of another last weekend.

Joshua Salters, 34 of Roanoke, is charged with second-degree murder for the killing of Kenneth Scott.

Scott, 24 of Roanoke, was found dead Saturday night in the 1900 block of Gayle Street NW.

According to two warrants, Scott was apparently stepping out of a rented Nissan Maxima with Florida tags when he was shot.

A witness told police Scott had been messaging with another person over Facebook shortly before the shooting.

No further information has been released.

