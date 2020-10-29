Advertisement

Neighbors react following stabbing of Bedford man

Residents along Salem Turnpike call the area quiet.
Neighbors of this house on Salem Turnpike in Bedford say the area is usually quiet.
Neighbors of this house on Salem Turnpike in Bedford say the area is usually quiet.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, Bedford police responded to Salem Turnpike.

They made their way to a house where George Lamont Turner was found stabbed in his yard.

Turner was taken to Bedford Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

It’s a situation neighbors call out of the ordinary.

“It’s very quiet. Everybody works, everybody comes home, they mind their own business. They throw up a little ‘hi,’ a little ‘bye,’ something like that. But other than that, it’s a perfectly fine little spot to live in," said Carolyn Nunn, neighbor.

Nunn remembers looking outside Wednesday morning and seeing the neighborhood filled with police.

“And it was just cops swarming all down through here in the front, all around the sides. I mean it was just covered – ambulances all over the place," said Nunn.

Nunn says despite the situation, she still feels safe living here and plans to stick around.

But, she says the situation leaves her feeling sad.

“It makes me very sad to think that you know, a whole family is just gone like that, you know what I’m saying? That the mother is incarcerated and the man is passed away," said Nunn.

Laurie Lynn Coleman has been arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder.

Coleman is being held at the Bedford jail without bond.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Bedford County schools superintendent announces resignation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
He has been in his position since 2009.

Your Vote Virginia

Democratic council candidates pledge to fight poverty, promote economic opportunity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The field of candidates running for Roanoke City Council is crowded this year, with eight candidates running for three seats. It’s a diverse group, and this week, we’ll hear from each of them, in the order they appear on the ballot.

News

KRISKINDLMARKT Goes Virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
Recording of daily evening newscast.

News

Virginia Tech Students Create Tear Mask

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Botetourt County - Blue Ridge EMTs

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Virginia Political Poll

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Crowded Race for Roanoke City Council

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

UVA Music Care Packages

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Halloween AirSoft Course

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Shooting in SW Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago