Neighbors react following stabbing of Bedford man

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, Bedford police responded to Salem Turnpike.

They made their way to a house where George Lamont Turner was found stabbed in his yard.

Turner was taken to Bedford Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

It’s a situation neighbors call out of the ordinary.

“It’s very quiet. Everybody works, everybody comes home, they mind their own business. They throw up a little ‘hi,’ a little ‘bye,’ something like that. But other than that, it’s a perfectly fine little spot to live in," said Carolyn Nunn, neighbor.

Nunn remembers looking outside Wednesday morning and seeing the neighborhood filled with police.

“And it was just cops swarming all down through here in the front, all around the sides. I mean it was just covered – ambulances all over the place," said Nunn.

Nunn says despite the situation, she still feels safe living here and plans to stick around.

But, she says the situation leaves her feeling sad.

“It makes me very sad to think that you know, a whole family is just gone like that, you know what I’m saying? That the mother is incarcerated and the man is passed away," said Nunn.

Laurie Lynn Coleman has been arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder.

Coleman is being held at the Bedford jail without bond.

