Netflix raises prices on standard, premium plans

Netflix announced Thursday that it is raising prices on its standard and premium plans.
Netflix announced Thursday that it is raising prices on its standard and premium plans.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - Many people have been binge-watching Netflix during the pandemic, but it’s now going to cost just a little more.

The company’s standard plan is now $14, up $1 from last year. A premium subscription will go up $2 to $18 a month.

The basic plan remains unchanged at $9 a month.

Netflix’s stock rose 5% following the news.

