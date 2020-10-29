Advertisement

New water tank offers fire protection and promotes tourism in Franklin County

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new water tank in Franklin County is adding fire protection to Summit View Industrial Park, while also promoting tourism.

The Western Virginia Water Authority has just finished filling a new 102-foot tall water tank with 500,000 gallons of water.

“Its primary purpose is to provide fire protection for the businesses that are currently in, and in the future will be in, the Industrial Park," Sarah Baumgardner, Public Relations Director for the Western Virginia Water Authority, said.

The tank is in Franklin County’s Summit View Business Park and county administrators say this water is crucial for the future of the park.

“Water infrastructure is a critical piece of infrastructure for any business park and business and industry needs, whether it be water and sewer or fiber optics, water is a critical piece for that, so the county is delighted to have that provided," Franklin County Administrator Christopher Whitlow said.

The tank will also provide additional water to residents and businesses along the US-220 highway corridor. And the added benefit--the tank is helping promote tourism in the Blue Ridge area. Folks traveling north on Route 220 see the Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge logo and those heading south see the Franklin County logo.

“It’s really great to see that our region’s seeing this branding, and it really helps to elevate the belief and the understanding that you’re in this region and we’re all very welcoming," Catherine Fox, Vice President of Public Affairs for Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Taking Care of Headstones

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

Saving Halloween in Giles County

Updated: 14 minutes ago

Business News

Carvins Cove users can provide input on proposed fee changes

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The Western Virginia Water Authority is proposing the fee structure should change on January 1st next year from a per-person fee to a fee for each vehicle.

News

VMI Will Move Stonewall Jackson Statue

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Body Found in River in Henry County

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

Henry County Virtual School Day

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Republicans Running for Roanoke City Council

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

Volunteers Needed for Rockbridge Area Relief Association

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Community

Clifton Forge Kriskindlmarkt goes online

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
Normally, they would all be out in booths in a big central area at the Clifton Forge School of the Arts, surrounded by the aroma of German food and Gluhwein, but this year it's all remote.

News

Hidden Valley Grad Has Big Season at Navy

Updated: 45 minutes ago