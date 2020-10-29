New water tank offers fire protection and promotes tourism in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new water tank in Franklin County is adding fire protection to Summit View Industrial Park, while also promoting tourism.

The Western Virginia Water Authority has just finished filling a new 102-foot tall water tank with 500,000 gallons of water.

“Its primary purpose is to provide fire protection for the businesses that are currently in, and in the future will be in, the Industrial Park," Sarah Baumgardner, Public Relations Director for the Western Virginia Water Authority, said.

The tank is in Franklin County’s Summit View Business Park and county administrators say this water is crucial for the future of the park.

“Water infrastructure is a critical piece of infrastructure for any business park and business and industry needs, whether it be water and sewer or fiber optics, water is a critical piece for that, so the county is delighted to have that provided," Franklin County Administrator Christopher Whitlow said.

The tank will also provide additional water to residents and businesses along the US-220 highway corridor. And the added benefit--the tank is helping promote tourism in the Blue Ridge area. Folks traveling north on Route 220 see the Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge logo and those heading south see the Franklin County logo.

“It’s really great to see that our region’s seeing this branding, and it really helps to elevate the belief and the understanding that you’re in this region and we’re all very welcoming," Catherine Fox, Vice President of Public Affairs for Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, said.

