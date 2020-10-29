Power outages affect southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As remnants of Hurricane Zeta moving through our hometowns in southwest Virginia, there is a possibility of power outages in various areas.

The City of Danville is are receiving reports of widespread outages, with feeders at several substations going offline, most likely due to trees and limbs over power lines, according to the city.

The city estimates 15,000 to 20,000 customers without power. Areas affected include Sutherlin, Ringgold, Mount Hermon, Westover, Schoolfield and other areas in Danville.

Click here to follow the outage map from Appalachian Power.

