Roanoke Airsoft set to open 'Zombie Survival Haunted Walk’ this weekend

Ages 12+ are recommended for the event
By Ashley Boles
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -If you’re not afraid of zombies - or a little blood - there’s a new Halloween experience happening this weekend in Moneta you don’t want to miss.

“Originally the idea was we wanted to do a Halloween something, we didn’t know what it would be," said Dale Justice, the PR Manager for Roanoke Airsoft. For the past four weeks Justice has spent much of his time at the retail store for Roanoke Airsoft, which is where all of the props for the event have been made, and are being stored.

COVID-19 forced Justice, a musician and marine veteran from Nashville back to Roanoke, where he was soon introduced to the sport of Airsoft. Justice helped come up with the idea for the Zombie themed walk, complete with participants using airsoft guns. It’s taking place this Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. - 12 a.m.

“I didn’t know that so much of all that knowledge that I had gained would be used here, and then the military training. God has a funny way of doing things," said Justice.

There’s nothing funny about the trail walk though. To participate you’ll be in a team of six and your mission is to try and kill the zombies, before they kill you.

Keep in mind, Ages 12 and up is recommended.

“I wish Halloween was two weeks long so we could do this for a very long time, I’m about just as excited as the participants are!” said Justice.

The trail is located at 4715 Ruckler Road in Moneta and is $10 to participate. No pre-registration is required, and the experience takes about half an hour to complete.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

