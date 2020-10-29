Advertisement

Roanoke neighbors file civil case against city, board of zoning appeals for recovery residence operating in Oak Hill neighborhood

The petitioners are all neighbors of the Oak Hill subdivision.
By Ashley Boles
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After the Board of Zoning appeals voted against the appeal filed for the residence, over a dozen neighbors and the neighborhood association filed a civil suit against the city of Roanoke.

Roanoke neighborhood tries to appeal zoning decision on “recovery residence”

The Roanoke City Board of Zoning Appeals, Capgrow Holdings and Pinnacle Treatment Services are also listed in the petition, which was filed Tuesday.

Earlier this summer, Capgrow Holdings, the parent company of Pinnacle, purchased 802 Oakwood Drive. The company has been able to operate a “recovery residence," which houses eight men at a time while they complete a drug rehabilitation course at an offsite location, due to a zoning decision made in March.

A group of three attorneys are representing the neighbors.

According to attorney Bill Hopkins, the city has three weeks to respond to the petition before it moves forward through circuit court and a trial date is set.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

